It’s been four long years since Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die was released in theatres, and still, there hasn’t been an official update about who will play the next James Bond. Recently, Pierce Brosnan, who played the iconic spy in several James Bond films, including GoldenEye and Die Another Day, shared his thoughts on how one of his recent co-stars might fare as 007. Read on to find out what he said.

Pierce Brosnan Thinks This Actor Would Be A Wonderful James Bond

According to a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the ever-charming Irish actor Pierce Brosnan was asked who he would choose to play the next James Bond. He diplomatically replied that he has no picks and that it’s a very exciting moment in the history of James Bond. But when specifically asked how his MobLand co-star Tom Hardy would fare as 007, Pierce Brosnan responded, “Tom would be wonderful. There’s so many great actors out there who could portray this character…”

Will Tom Hardy Make A Good James Bond?

Not many know that Tom Hardy’s first film role was in Ridley Scott’s 2001 war action movie Black Hawk Down. Since then, the Oscar-nominated actor has carved a strong presence in the action genre, starring in films like Christopher Nolan’s Inception, the martial arts drama Warrior, The Dark Knight Rises as the formidable Bane, Mad Max: Fury Road, The Revenant, and the recently released action-thriller Havoc.

Moreover, Tom Hardy also tried his hand at the spy genre by playing a secret agent in McG’s 2012 spy comedy flick ‘This Means War’ and later portrayed a British intelligence agent in the critically acclaimed Cold War spy film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy. As you can see, Tom Hardy’s longstanding tryst with the action and spy genres cannot be undermined.

So, it’s not difficult to imagine the dashing London-born actor stepping into the shoes of the iconic spy in the next James Bond movie.

Other Actors In The Running To Play James Bond

Several interesting names have been mentioned for the lead role in the next James Bond movie, including Henry Cavill, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and James Norton. Although nothing has been finalized yet, we have a feeling that in the next few months, we might learn which actor will play the iconic spy and more details about the film.

MobLand Trailer & OTT Platform

All episodes of Tom Hardy and Pierce Brosnan’s MobLand are streaming on Jio Hotstar in India. You can watch the official trailer of the British crime drama series here.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Christian Bale Turned Down James Bond, Revealing Why He Could Never Be 007

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News