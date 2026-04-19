Earlier this year, Michael B. Jordan created history by winning the Best Actor Oscar award for playing twin characters in Ryan Coogler’s supernatural horror Sinners. After his big win, fans are eager to see what’s coming up next for the acclaimed actor. Some of his eagerly anticipated projects include The Thomas Crown Affair remake, Miami Vice reboot, I Am Legend sequel, and the fourth Creed installment.

Recently, the Academy Award-winning actor introduced the first look of his upcoming film, The Thomas Crown Affair, a second remake of the 1968 romantic heist classic starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, at the CinemaCon 2026 event. Michael B. Jordan is not only stepping into the shoes of Steve McQueen, but he is also directing the film. The film is slated for a theatrical release on March 5, 2027. The first remake starring Pierce Brosnan came out in 1999. That film holds a 69% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and performed well at the box office as well.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at how much Michael B. Jordan’s The Thomas Crown Affair would need to earn worldwide to outgross the 1999 hit at the global box office.

Here’s how the Pierce Brosnan-led film performed at the box office, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Thomas Crown Affair (1999) – Box Office Summary

North America: $69.3 million

International: $55 million

Worldwide: $124.3 million

It can be observed from the figures above that Michael B. Jordan’s upcoming remake would need to earn at least $124.3 million to outgross the 1999 film. Considering his last film, Sinners, not only won him the Best Actor Academy Award but also grossed $370.2 million worldwide, audiences will be more eager to watch his upcoming films in theaters. So that would be beneficial for the box-office prospects of the remake of The Thomas Crown Affair as well.

Moreover, the last film directed by Michael B. Jordan was Creed III, which earned $276.1 million globally. Keeping that in mind, it appears likely that The Thomas Crown Affair will surpass the global earnings of the 1999 film. However, the final verdict will be clear only after the film’s release next year.

What’s the Plot of The Thomas Crown Affair (2027)?

Directed by Michael B. Jordan, the film follows a wealthy man who secretly operates as an art thief and becomes romantically involved with an insurance investigator, leading to a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game between the two. It features Michael B. Jordan, Adria Arjona, Lily Gladstone, Danai Gurira, Pilou Asbæk, Ruth Negga, Aubrey Plaza, and Kenneth Branagh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael B. Jordan (@michaelbjordan)

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