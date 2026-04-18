The Insidious horror franchise kicked off with the 2011 release directed by James Wan (Saw, Aquaman). That film received a 66% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes and also performed solidly at the box office. It grossed $99.6 million against a modest budget of $1.5 million, delivering an excellent 66x earnings-to-budget ratio. Despite a mixed critical reception, the next four installments turned out to be major box office successes.

Recently, the makers unveiled the first trailer of the sixth installment of the franchise, titled Insidious: Out of the Further. It’s a sequel to the 2023 film Insidious: The Red Door and is slated for a U.S. theatrical release on August 21, 2026. While it remains to be seen if Insidious 6 can surpass the original film’s $99.6 million global haul, let’s find out how much Insidious: Out of the Further would need to earn to take the franchise past the $1 billion worldwide mark.

First, let’s take a look at the worldwide earnings of all five Insidious films, according to Box Office Mojo data.

Insidious (2011): $99.6 million Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013): $161.9 million Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015): $113 million Insidious: The Last Key (2018): $167.9 million Insidious: The Red Door (2023): $189.1 million

Combined Worldwide Gross: $731.5 million

The above figures indicate that for the franchise to cross the $1 billion worldwide mark, Insidious: Out of the Further would need to earn at least $268.5 million at the global box office. To achieve this, the sixth installment would first need to surpass the global earnings of the current top-grossing entry: The Red Door ($189.1 million).

Whether or not it can reach both these benchmarks would depend on how strongly it performs in its opening weekend, sustained support from international markets, and steady holds at least during the first 3-4 weeks. The final verdict should be clear only after its release this August.

What’s Insidious: Out of the Further About?

Directed by Jacob Chase, the film follows Gemma, a young mother who returns to her childhood home and soon discovers she can enter a realm of lost souls called The Further. But the story takes a darker turn when she realizes she can bring back the evil forces living there into the real world.

Insidious: Out of the Further – Trailer

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