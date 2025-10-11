James Wan has been one of the most iconic directors of the modern era, who has led to the birth of three of the most successful horror franchises – Saw, Insidious, and The Conjuring. However, besides creating horror masterpieces, a couple of his movies have also crossed the $1 billion mark worldwide. Here are the top 10 highest-grossing movies that have been directed under the creative genius of James Wan, as per The Numbers.

1. Furious 7 – $1.5 B

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 82%

– 82% Streaming On – Prime Video, Netflix, Apple TV

Plot – The story follows at a time when Dom (Vin Diesel) and Brian (Paul Walker) try to live normal lives after defeating Owen Shaw. Dom helps Letty recover her memory, and Brian settles into fatherhood. However, trouble arrives when Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), Owen’s brother, targets the crew and kills Han. Dom teams up with Mr. Nobody to retrieve God’s Eye and protect Ramsey. Their missions take them across Azerbaijan and Abu Dhabi, battling Jakande and his allies. Dom defeats Deckard, Jakande is killed, and Deckard is captured. The team finally relaxes on a beach. Brian retires to enjoy family life, while Dom and the crew continue their close-knit bond and adventures.

2. Aquaman – $1.1 B

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 66%

– 66% Streaming On – HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot – In 1985, lighthouse keeper Thomas Curry rescues Atlanna, queen of Atlantis, and they have a son, Arthur, who can communicate with sea creatures. Atlanna returns to Atlantis to protect her family, leaving Arthur to be trained by Vulko. Now known as Aquaman, Arthur confronts pirates, including David Kane, who seeks revenge. His half-brother Orm unites kingdoms to attack the surface, but with Mera’s help, Arthur retrieves the Trident of Atlan, defeats Orm, and unites the seas. At last, Arthur, reunited with his mother and crowned king, spares Orm. Meanwhile, Black Manta survives, plotting revenge with Dr. Shin to find Atlantis.

3. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $440.1 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 33%

– 33% Streaming On – HBO Max, Apple TV

Plot – The sequel follows King Arthur Curry, who lives with Mera and their son, protecting land and sea. Black Manta discovers a deadly Black Trident and powers ancient machines with Orichalcum, threatening the planet. Arthur enlists Orm to track him across volcanic islands and Antarctica, uncovering the lost kingdom of Necrus and its imprisoned sorcerer, Kordax. Soon, battles erupt, and Kordax nearly destroys them. With bravery and Orm’s change of heart, Arthur defeats Manta and destroys Kordax and the Trident. He ensures Atlantis’ survival and reveals the kingdom to the world at the UN, aiming to unite land and sea to prevent further environmental devastation.

4. The Conjuring 2 – $321.3 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 80%

Score – 80% Streaming On – HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot – In 1976, paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) investigate the Amityville murders to see if a demonic presence caused Ronald DeFeo Jr. to kill his family. Lorraine envisions a demonic nun and Ed’s death. A year later, in Enfield, London, the Hodgson family experiences strange events after Janet plays with a Ouija board, leading to her possession by Bill Wilkins. The Warrens are called to determine if it’s real. They discover the true demon is the nun, Valak, controlling Wilkins. Lorraine confronts Valak using its name while freeing Janet.

5. The Conjuring – $316.1 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 86%

– 86% Streaming On – HBO Max, Prime Video

Plot – The Conjuring is based on the real-life paranormal incident of the Perron family, where Carolyn and Roger Perron begin to experience strange and eerie events after they move into a remote farmhouse with their five daughters. When the activity takes a drastic turn, the couple calls Ed and Lorrain Warren to investigate, who, upon arrival, uncover the house’s dark and gruesome history, tied to a witch called Bathsheba Sherman.

6. Insidious: Chapter 2 – $161.9 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 38%

– 38% Streaming On – HBO Max, Sony LIV, Apple TV

Plot- Insidious: Chapter 2 follows in 1986, when Elise Rainier is called to protect Josh Lambert from a haunting by a ghost in a black bridal gown, suppressing his astral projection powers for safety. However, twenty-four years later, after Elise’s death, Josh and his family are attacked by dark forces, and investigations reveal Parker Crane, a serial killer known as “The Bride in Black,” and his controlling mother, Michelle. While possessed, Josh threatens his family, but with the help of his son Dalton in the spirit realm and Elise’s spirit, he confronts the evil, regains control, and protects his loved ones.

7. Saw – $ 103.8 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 50%

– 50% Streaming On – Hulu, Apple TV

Plot – Saw is centered on serial killer John “Jigsaw” Kramer (Tobin Bell), who traps victims in deadly “games” testing their will to survive. Two strangers, photographer Adam and oncologist Dr. Lawrence Gordon, wake up chained in a filthy bathroom with a dead body between them. They soon realize they’re pawns in a sadistic game orchestrated by the Jigsaw Killer, who forces his victims to make horrifying choices to survive. As the men struggle to escape, dark secrets about their lives unravel, revealing how they’re connected. The film ends with a shocking twist that redefines the entire ordeal and cements Jigsaw as one of horror’s most chilling masterminds.

8. Insidious – $99.8 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 66%

– 66% Streaming On – HBO Max, Apple TV

Plot – After moving into a new house, the Lambert family is haunted by supernatural events following their son Dalton’s fall into a coma. Psychic Elise Rainier reveals Dalton can astral project and is trapped in The Further, a realm of tortured spirits. Josh, who shares this gift, enters The Further to save him, confronting horrifying ghosts and a spirit from his childhood. Dalton returns safely, but the danger is not over as Elise’s photo exposes that Josh is possessed by the old woman’s spirit, leaving Renai and the family vulnerable to the malevolent force lurking within the one they trust most.

9. Malignant – $34.8 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 77%

– 77% Streaming on – Apple TV

Plot – In 1993, Gabriel, a violent patient with electrical powers, escapes Simion Research Hospital, killing staff. Dr. Weaver surgically seals his parasitic twin inside Madison Mitchell, then Emily May, as a child. Years later, after an abusive encounter with her husband Derek, Madison finds him dead and begins having visions of Gabriel’s murders. Investigations reveal her hidden past, and Gabriel awakens, controlling her body to kill. In a climactic mental battle, Madison reclaims control, trapping Gabriel within her mind. She reconciles with her sister Sydney and biological mother Serena, but the faint hum of Gabriel’s presence hints that the danger is not fully gone.

10. Dead Silence – $20.6 M

Rotten Tomatoes Score – 21%

– 21% Streaming On – Apple TV

Plot – Jamie Ashen’s life turns to horror when a ventriloquist doll, Billy, arrives, and his wife Lisa, is murdered. The doll leads him to Mary Shaw, a dead ventriloquist seeking revenge on the Ashen family. Mary’s spirit possesses dolls, killing any descendant who screams at her true face. Jamie discovers her collection, including a marionette of his murdered great-uncle, and learns Lisa’s pregnancy made her a target. However, his attempts to destroy the dolls fail, and Mary uses corpses and dolls to claim victims. In the end, Jamie falls victim to Mary’s vengeance, completing her reign of terror and leaving her photo album as a record of her revenge.

