Robert Downey Jr played a big role in Marvel Studios’ unprecedented success. After appearing as Iron Man for years, he returns as Doctor Doom to save the MCU again. Meanwhile, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman saved the MCU by giving a massive hit, Deadpool and Wolverine, last year. Today, we will compare Deadpool & Wolverine with RDJ’s Oppenheimer at the box office. Downey’s biggest hit in the post-pandemic era is this Christopher Nolan directorial. It not only reminded people that RDJ is a versatile actor, but also that he is more than his Marvel career. Keep scrolling for more.

Here’s how much Oppenheimer earned at the box office worldwide

Christopher Nolan is a master filmmaker, and people wait eagerly for his films. His collaboration with Robert Downey Jr broke the internet. The film became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, and yes, we are speaking of Oppenheimer. It collected $330.07 million domestically and $975.8 million worldwide. It was the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2023. Clashing with Margot Robbie’s Barbie generated into one of the biggest cinema phenomena to date, Barbenheimer.

Box Office Summary of Oppenheimer

North America – $330.1 million

International – $645.7 million

Worldwide – $975.8 million

Robert Downey Jr and Cillian Murphy played pivotal roles in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. It is also the 3rd highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. The film was made on a budget of $100 million and raked in 876% more than that.

Deadpool & Wolverine at the worldwide box office

Robert Downey Jr’s stardom is unmatched, but Hugh Jackman‘s appeal as Logan is also unimaginable. His return and pairing with Ryan Reynolds thrilled every comic book movie fan. Deadpool and Wolverine emerged as 2024’s second-highest-grossing film, earning more than $1 billion worldwide. It collected $636.7 million in North America and $1.3 billion globally.

The estimated production cost of the Marvel movie was $200 million, and it raked in over 550% more than the hefty budget. Regarding returns, the MCU movie is losing, but as per worldwide collections, it’s clearly in the lead.

Box office summary of Deadpool and Wolverine

North America – $636.7 million

International – $701.3 million

Worldwide – $1.3 billion

Deadpool & Wolverine wins the box office race against Oppenheimer.

Since Deadpool & Wolverine’s worldwide collection is around $362 million more than Oppenheimer’s, this time, Ryan Reynolds takes the box office win against Robert Downey Jr. However, Oppenheimer bagged 7 Oscars last year, including RDJ’s Best Supporting Actor, so it is also a winner. Deadpool 3 and Oppenheimer are the biggest blockbusters given by Ryan and RDJ, respectively, post-COVID. They might cross paths in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

(Credit – Box Office Mojo)

