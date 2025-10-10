Warner Bros Pictures is one of the leading production houses in Hollywood, and this year it has been on a winning streak after giving seven consecutive films with $40 million+ opening weekend in North America. From A minecraft Movie to Superman and The Conjuring: Last Rites, they all had an excellent debut and are all box office successes. However, the latest WB movie, One Battle After Another, is expected to break that winning streak and have an underwhelming commercial run owing to its hefty production cost. Scroll below for more.

Here’s how much the Leonardo DiCaprio-led film earned worldwide

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, the action thriller is running steadily at the cinemas, earning $11 million on its second weekend at the domestic box office. It had been #1 since release, but lost it to Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl. But it was just for the weekend, and Leo’s film is back at the top and has amassed $46.8 million at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo].

The Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another collected $68 million overseas, bringing its worldwide collection to $114.8 million. In its third weekend, the film will edge closer to the $150 million mark. Depending on how strong its overseas legs are, it might even cross that key milestone.

Still $200 million+ away from break-even

According to media reports, the action thriller was made on a reported budget of $130 million, which is almost close to A Minecraft Movie‘s budget of $150 million. However, the video game adaptation made $900 million+ at the box office. As per the industry’s 2.5x multiplier rule, One Battle After requires $325 million to break even, and it is trailing behind that target by $210.2 million.

At this pace, achieving this break-even target seems hard for Leo’s movie. Therefore, it would be the first film in a while produced by Warner Bros Pictures to be a box office failure. The film will hardly even touch the $200 million mark worldwide, thus breaking WB’s winning streak at the box office.

What is the film about?

One Battle After Another is an action-thriller about former revolutionary Bob Ferguson, whose quiet life with his daughter Willa is upended when a vengeful military officer resurfaces. Over the course of 16 years, Bob must confront his past and rescue Willa, navigating a politically charged world of power, rebellion, and resistance.

Box office summary

North America – $46.8 million

International – $68.0 million

Worldwide – $114.8 million

