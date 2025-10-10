Things are slowing down at the cinemas in North America with no tentpole releases. However, The Conjuring: Last Rites, along with a few more movies, is keeping hopes alive for the movie exhibitors and earning individual milestones. It has now surpassed the domestic haul of Dwayne Johnson’s DC disaster Black Adam. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Conjuring 4 is enjoying high returns as it was made on a modest budget of $55 million. The movie has earned over eight times its budget, proving one of the biggest gainers this year. It is more significant because the third installment of the Conjuring films did not do so well worldwide. The comeback is magnificent, but sadly, this is the last one in the main series.

The Conjuring: Last Rites’ box office collection in North America

Since it has been in theaters for over a month, the film has lost momentum, but is doing decent business at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the movie collected $381.2 million on day 34, declining 31.2% from last Wednesday. Therefore, the domestic total of the film is $169.14 million.

Surpasses the DC flop, Black Adam, at the domestic box office

Black Adam, led by Dwayne Johnson, had a reported budget of $260 million, but it ended up being a commercial disappointment. It collected $168.15 million only at the domestic box office, and that too in 84 days. Meanwhile, The Conjuring 4 has surpassed that collection in just 34 days of release.

This is significant because The Conjuring 4‘s production cost is 79% less than that of Black Adam. Despite its star power and being part of DC, this tentpole movie failed to succeed commercially. The Conjuring: Last Rites showcases the franchise’s strong fanbase and appeal to the horror genre. Although Black Adam was highly anticipated and vigorously campaigned for, it had a shorter cultural shelf life due to mixed reactions.

The Conjuring: Last Rites demonstrates how a well-crafted horror film can maintain momentum over weeks, often outperforming blockbuster releases with lower budgets.

Box Office Summary of The Conjuring 4

North America – $169.1 million

International – $291.4 million

Worldwide – $460.5 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: The Way Of Water Re-Release vs The Smashing Machine Worldwide Box Office: James Cameron’s Epic Crushes Dwayne Johnson’s Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News