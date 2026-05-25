Michael Jackson biopic Michael has achieved an historic record for Lionsgate releases over the past 12 years. The movie maintained its strong hold at the North American box office despite the new big-budget release, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, suggesting the Jaafar Jackson starrer could achieve a massive domestic milestone in its theatrical run. It is the third film of 2026 to cross this major milestone at the domestic box office. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Michael dances past the $300 million milestone in North America

The King of Pop’s biopic collected a solid $20 million on its 5th three-day weekend in North America. On Monday/Memorial Day, it is expected to add another $5.69 million, which would be a 104.9% increase from last Monday, bringing its 4-day extended weekend total to $25.69 million gross [estimated]. Over the three-day weekend alone, it had crossed the $300 million milestone, and the current total now stands at $319.9 million cume after 32 days.

4th Lionsgate film ever to cross the $300 million milestone in North America

Lionsgate is a prominent Hollywood studio; however, it failed to give a film that crossed $300 million in around 12 years. Michael has broken that dry spell, becoming the 4th Lionsgate film ever to cross the $300 million milestone at the domestic box office. Three Hunger Games movies are in the top three spots ahead of the Michael Jackson biopic. This Jaafar Jackson starrer has a shot at breaking into the top 3.

According to reports, Michael is expected to earn at least $350 million during its domestic run. Therefore, it would beat The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1‘s domestic haul of $337.1 million. It also has the potential to become the all-time highest-grossing biopic domestically, beating The Passion of the Christ’s $370.3 million.

More on its overall box office performance

The King of Pop’s biopic is inches away from the $800 million milestone worldwide. This weekend, it raked in a strong $28.5 million, with a 53% drop. In over 83 international markets, the film has hit the $468.1 million cume [via Box Office Mojo]. Allied to the domestic total of $319.9 million, the worldwide collection now stands at $788.05 million. It has not yet been released in Russia or Japan. The biopic is now eyeing a global run of $950-$1 billion. Michael was released on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $319.9 million

International – $468.1 million

Worldwide – $788.0 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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