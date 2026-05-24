The Devil Wears Prada revolutionized the fashion genre in Hollywood, and its sequel is once again setting new benchmarks among fashion movies. The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now inches away from surpassing the iconic sports drama F1, which became a huge sensation last year, even outshining Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. The fashion sequel will beat the sports drama at the domestic box office this weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Meryl Streep starrer fashion movie is performing well at the box office, keeping the theaters busy this summer. It collected a solid $3.2 million on its 4th Friday at the North American box office, down just 39.6% from last Friday despite the loss of 530 theaters. It has hit the $186.7 million mark at the domestic box office, edging closer to the $200 million milestone in North America. The film will cross that mark in the upcoming week.

Set to beat Brad Pitt’s Oscar-winning F1 at the domestic box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s latest data, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is inches away from surpassing the domestic haul of F1. Brad Pitt starrer F1 was released last year, and it became the highest-grossing auto racing film. It is also Apple and Brad Pitt‘s highest-grossing movie of all time at the worldwide box office. F1 won the 98th Academy Award for Best Sound, and it collected $189.6 million domestically in its theatrical run.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is less than $4 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of F1. Surpassing F1 would mark a huge win for fashion-driven and adult-oriented cinema in theaters. It would prove that nostalgia-fueled sequels led by strong female audiences can compete with high-budget spectacle films, while also reaffirming the lasting cultural impact of the fashion sequel nearly two decades after its release.

Worldwide collection update

Globally, beating F1 will still require some more time for The Devil Wears Prada 2. The Brad Pitt starrer collected $634.1 million worldwide, and The Devil Wears Prada 2 will eventually beat that number. The Anne Hathaway starrer film stands at $557.0 million cume at the worldwide box office. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $186.7 million

International – $370.3 million

Worldwide – $557.0 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Top 5 John Krasinski Movies Ranked by IMDb – From A Quiet Place To Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News