Francis Lawrence’s critically acclaimed dystopian thriller, The Long Walk, now ranks among the top 50 highest-grossing films of 2025, surpassing titles like Black Bag and The Wizard of the Emerald City. With a current worldwide total of $46.9 million (per Box Office Mojo), the latest Stephen King cinematic adaptation is steadily approaching its estimated box office break-even point of $50 million (using the 2.5x multiplier rule).

It is just around $3.1 million short of hitting the target. With Halloween approaching later this month, The Long Walk could enjoy a renewed surge in theaters, continuing its steady climb up the box office charts. Having recently overtaken popular films such as Barbarian, The Iron Walk, The Gift, and The Fabelmans, it is now poised to challenge one of the greatest horror films of all time.

We’re talking about Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic, The Shining. Here’s a look at how much more The Long Walk needs to earn globally to surpass the iconic psychological horror movie.

The Long Walk vs. The Shining – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo:

The Long Walk – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $32.4 million

International: $14.4 million

Worldwide: $46.8 million

The Shining – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $45.6 million

International: $2.3 million

Worldwide: $47.9 million

As the figures show, Francis Lawrence’s dystopian thriller is trailing Stanley Kubrick’s cult horror classic by just around $1 million globally. At its current steady pace, The Long Walk is expected to surpass The Shining globally in a couple of days.

How Long Will The Long Walk Take to Cross $50 Million Mark?

Currently, The Long Walk has earned $46.9 million worldwide. At its steady pace, the film is expected to surpass the $50 million milestone in just three to four days. The verdict is expected to be out very soon.

What Is The Long Walk About?

The film follows a group of young boys participating in an annual walking contest, where anyone who falls below a speed of 3 miles per hour is executed. The last boy remaining on his feet is declared the winner. It features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Jordan Gonzalez, Joshua Odjick, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill, among others.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

Must Read: Avatar: The Way of Water Re-Release Worldwide Box Office: James Cameron’s Magnum Opus Adds Big Boost to $2.3B+ Lifetime

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News