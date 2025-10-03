Based on Stephen King’s novel, The Long Walk has been winning modestly at the box office and has recently surpassed the worldwide collection of a film adapted from King’s novel. It is on track to hit the $50 million milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has The Long Walk collected so far worldwide?

The film by Francis Lawrence features Cooper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Garrett Wareing, Tut Nyuot, Charlie Plummer, Ben Wang, Roman Griffin Davis, Josh Hamilton, Judy Greer, and Mark Hamill. This past weekend, it dropped out of the domestic top 5 and collected just $3.3 million. The movie’s domestic total has reached $29.58 million in twenty days and is being affected due to the more trending features.

The film has a better hold in North America and internationally. It has only collected $11.5 million so far and counting. It might not even cross $25 million at the overseas box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, The Long Walk’s worldwide total has hit $41.46 million.

Surpasses The Running Man’s global haul in less than a month

The Running Man, released in 1987, was also based on Stephen King’s novel, The Long Walk. It features Arnold Schwarzenegger, María Conchita Alonso, Richard Dawson, Yaphet Kotto, and Jesse Ventura in pivotal roles. The movie collected $38.12 million in its lifetime, which has been beaten by The Long Walk. However, it should be noted that The Running Man was not released overseas. A new adaptation of The Running Man novel has been made. It features Glen Powell in the lead role and will be released this year.

For The Long Walk, it’s a strong box office achievement. Surpassing The Running Man means it has outperformed one of the more recognizable Stephen King adaptations, giving it added credibility both as a commercial success and within King’s long history of film adaptations.

What is the film about?

It is a dystopian thriller where fifty boys compete in a deadly endurance contest. Focusing on Ray Garraty, the film explores survival, friendship, and the human cost of pushing past limits. The Long Walk was released on September 12.

