One Battle After Another, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, is holding strong at the box office. It is now set to beat the domestic haul of Daniel Day-Lewis starrer There Will Be Blood to achieve an excellent feat for filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics, rating it 96% on Rotten Tomatoes, stated, “An epic screwball adventure teeming with awe-inspiring action set pieces, One Battle After Another is Paul Thomas Anderson’s most entertaining film yet, while also one of his most thematically rich.” The audience also enjoyed it and gave it a strong rating of 85%.

One Battle After Another box office collection on day 6

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, One Battle After Another collected $2.2 million on Wednesday, a decline of 36.8% from Tuesday/Discount Day. The R-rated actioner has grossed more than Killers of the Flower Moon’s $2 million, Civil War’s $1.9 million, and Napoleon’s $1.3 million. Thus, Leonardo DiCaprio’s film has hit the $29.9 million cume in six days.

On track to become Paul Thomas Anderson’s highest-grossing film domestically

According to the report, Leonardo DiCaprio’s film is set to beat There Will Be Blood’s $40.2 million on its second weekend. It will become Paul Thomas Anderson‘s highest-grossing film at the North American box office and continue to rule at the #1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. There Will Be Blood is a critically acclaimed film, and Daniel Day-Lewis won the Best Actor Oscar for it.

There Will Be Blood collected $76.4 million in its worldwide run, and Leo’s film will also beat that this weekend.

The Leonardo DiCaprio-led movie collected $36.5 million on its opening weekend at the international box office. It will cross the $100 million milestone at the worldwide box office. One Battle After Another collected $22.0 million at the domestic box office on its opening weekend.

What is the film about?

The story follows Bob, a washed-up revolutionary living in a haze of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited and self-reliant daughter, Willa. When his old nemesis resurfaces and Willa mysteriously goes missing, Bob is forced to confront the wreckage of his past. As he scrambles to find her, father and daughter are thrust into a dangerous reckoning with the choices that shaped their lives. One Battle After Another was released on September 26.

Box Office Summary of the film

North America- $29.9 million

International – $36.5 million

Worldwide – $66.4 million

