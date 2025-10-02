Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most versatile and celebrated actors, who has delivered unforgettable performances across a wide range of genres. From James Cameron’s blockbuster disaster film, Titanic, to Christopher Nolan’s mind-bending thriller Inception and the latest release, One Battle After Another, his filmography has been nothing short of stellar. In this article, we’ve ranked Leonardo DiCaprio’s top five highest-rated movies based on IMDb ratings.

1. Inception (2010)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Available On: Amazon Prime Video & Jio Hotstar (India); HBO Max (U.S.)

Plot: The film follows a skilled thief, Cobb (played by Leonardo DiCaprio), who can steal secrets by entering people’s dreams. To clear his criminal history, he accepts an almost impossible assignment of planting an idea in someone’s mind. He assembles a team to complete the mission, but must face dangerous consequences as he dives deeper into layered dreams.

2. Django Unchained (2012)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Quentin Tarantino IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available On: Netflix, SonyLIV (India); Amazon Prime Video Rent (U.S.)

Plot: Set in 1858, the Western flick follows Django (Jamie Foxx), a freed slave, who teams up with German bounty hunter Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz). Together, they confront ruthless criminals and aim to rescue Django’s wife from the cruel plantation owner Calvin Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio).

3. The Departed (2006)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese IMDb Rating : 8.5/10

: 8.5/10 Available On: Apple TV Rent (India & U.S.)

Plot: The Boston-set crime thriller follows an undercover cop named Billy Costigan (Leonardo DiCaprio) who infiltrates mob boss Frank Costello’s (Jack Nicholson) criminal empire. At the same time, Colin Sullivan (Matt Damon) secretly works as a mole for Costello within the police department. As both of them try to uncover each other’s identity, it leads to a deadly game of cat and mouse.

4. One Battle After Another (2025)

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Paul Thomas Anderson IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Available In: Theaters

Plot: The action-thriller follows Bob Ferguson (Leonardo DiCaprio), a former member of the revolutionary group French 75. His life is thrown into chaos when his daughter goes missing, and a dangerous enemy from his past resurfaces after sixteen years. The film also stars Sean Penn, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, and Chase Infiniti in pivotal roles.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Director: Martin Scorsese

Martin Scorsese IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Available On: Lionsgate Play (India); Paramount+ & MGM+ (U.S.)

Plot: The dark comedy crime drama follows Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a young stockbroker who amasses huge wealth through shady deals. His fortune leads to a wild and extravagant lifestyle, but as his schemes spiral out of control, the FBI begins to investigate, and his world starts to fall apart.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Matthew McConaughey’s 5 Biggest Worldwide Box Office Hits – Guess Which Film Tops The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News