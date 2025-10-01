Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, is running successfully in theaters. The film also stars Teyana Taylor and Regina Hall as Perfidia Hills and Deandra, respectively. Teyana Taylor revealed that Paul Thomas Anderson’s thriller originally featured scenes that would have changed everything, and the film could have opened in a completely different way. Since its release on September 26, the film has followed an ex-revolutionary on a mission to rescue his kidnapped daughter from a corrupt military official, but the version audiences saw is only a slice of what was filmed.

Teyana Taylor And Regina Hall Discuss Deleted Scenes

Taylor and Regina Hall recently spoke about the deleted scenes in an interview with Collider. They confirmed that a lot of material did not make the theatrical cut, and the film’s opening was one of the biggest changes. Instead of starting the way it does now, an alternate sequence was running with Sean Penn, which would have provided a different perspective. Taylor also highlighted a key scene that did not survive editing, and that is Deandra (Regina Hall) receiving a call from Perfidia Hills (Teyana Taylor) to save her baby. That moment was meant to show their bond and add emotional weight early on.

It was not only the prologue that got trimmed in One Battle After Another. Taylor also shared an action-packed scene she wished had stayed, describing a moment where she jumps over a fence with a gun, comparing it to a Tom Cruise stunt. The scene would have pushed the film further into high-octane territory.

Paul Thomas Anderson Has Two Movies In One

Taylor summed up the scope of the removed material by saying Paul Anderson has enough footage for a whole other movie. Hall agreed, pointing out that the released version barely scratches the surface of what was filmed. Teyana said, “You know he’s got two versions of this movie. If he wanted to make a whole other movie with deleted scenes, he can.” She further added, “Me jumping over the fence with the gun in my hand, I was on my Tom Cruise shit. You gotta bring that scene back!”

The alternate opening and lost sequences hint at a story that could have felt more intimate and grounded, especially from Perfidia’s point of view. The removed action sequences hint at an even bolder, more expansive version of the story. There is no doubt that Anderson’s cut delivers a gripping narrative, but the unseen scenes suggest an entirely different experience waiting behind the camera.

One Battle After Another Trailer

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Was Comic Book Legend Stan Lee Not Fond Of Tom Holland’s Casting As Spider-Man? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News