Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest film, One Battle After Another, has firmly landed among Leonardo DiCaprio‘s top 10 box office openings. The story follows an ex-revolutionary, played by DiCaprio, who must rescue his daughter after she is kidnapped by a long-time adversary. The cast also includes Benicio del Toro, Chase Infiniti, Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s North America Top 10 Opening Weekend Performance

The movie’s domestic opening ($22.4 million) positions it as DiCaprio’s tenth-highest debut, as per Box Office Mojo. It doesn’t surpass the massive openings of Inception ($62.7 million) or The Great Gatsby ($50 million), but it has already outperformed several other iconic films in his career. It opened stronger than The Wolf of Wall Street ($18.3 million), Romeo + Juliet ($11.3 million), and even the Academy Award-winning The Revenant ($474,560).

Here’s the entire list:-

Inception – $62.7m The Great Gatsby – $50m Once Upon a Time…In Hollywood – $41m Shutter Island – $41m Django Unchained – $15m Catch Me If You Can – $30m Titanic – $28m The Departed – $26.8m Killers of the Flower Moon – $23.2m One Battle After Another – $22.4m

One Battle After Another Box Office Summary

Domestic- $22.4m

International- $26.1m

Worldwide- $48.4m

DiCaprio’s Box Office Consistency Across Genres

The opening weekend highlights DiCaprio’s consistency at the box office across genres. While his biggest hits leaned on blockbuster spectacle and visual grandeur, One Battle After Another is a prestige comedy-drama. Such films usually open smaller but tend to have long legs, suggesting steady returns over time.

DiCaprio’s name and performance continue to carry event-level appeal. The timing works in his favor, following the success of The Revenant and his 2016 Oscar win, keeping him in both awards and commercial territory.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Career-High Opening

For Paul Anderson, this marks his highest opening ever. Known for critically acclaimed films like There Will Be Blood and Phantom Thread, which had modest debuts before awards buzz elevated them, this $22.4 million launch is a career milestone. Besides, strong word-of-mouth is adding to its momentum.

If One Battle After Another sustains its pace, it could become one of DiCaprio’s most successful non-blockbusters, joining the ranks of Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood and The Departed, both of which had impressive staying power fueled by awards attention and audience praise.

One Battle After Another Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Why ‘One Battle After Another’ Took Two Decades To Make: Paul Thomas Anderson’s Epic Vision Explained

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News