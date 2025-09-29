Margot Robbie, who once took the world by storm with a billion-dollar, Oscar-winning hit like Barbie, is facing a starkly different reality with her latest film. The actress, teaming up with Colin Farrell, known for his role as The Penguin, returned to the big screen with A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, a romance drama that has struggled to find an audience despite being shown in over 3,000 theatres across North America.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Struggles Domestically and Worldwide

The Sony-produced film, now nearing its second week, has managed just over $14 million worldwide, with only $5.9 million coming from domestic markets. Its opening weekend pulled in a modest $3.2 million, and the following weekend saw a sharp 61% drop, collecting just $1.2 million.

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey Box Office Summary

North America – $5.9m

International – $8.1m

Total – $14m

The movie now ranks tenth at the box office, trailing behind titles like The Long Walk, The Conjuring: Last Rites, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, and even Him, per Box Office Mojo.

Projected Total Earnings Fall Far Short of Expectations

The domestic collections paint an even bleaker picture. After barely crossing $1 million in the first two days, earnings have steadily declined, and the film no longer even reaches $500,000 per day. Made on a $50 million budget, the movie would need around $125 million to break even but given current trends, it seems unlikely even the production budget will be recouped. Next weekend, the daily collections are expected to stay below $1 million, signaling a swift exit from theatres as new releases take over.

Few could have anticipated such a disappointing turn for Robbie after the monumental success of Barbie. It is now predicted the film will earn between $7 and $8 million in total, a figure that falls far short of expectations for stars of Robbie and Farrell’s caliber.

Sony Pictures Faces Another Challenging Year

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey also highlights a challenging year for Sony Pictures, which has struggled with box office flops throughout 2025. Titles like Kraven the Hunter ($62m), Karate Kids: Legends ($116.6m), Until Dawn ($54m), and Caught Stealing ($31m) have all failed to make an impact, and Robbie’s latest release now adds to that string of disappointments.

Margot Robbie: From Record-Breaking Hit to Box Office Disappointment

The contrast between Robbie’s past success and her current struggles is stark. From dominating global box office charts to facing a film that barely scratches $6 million domestically, her journey this year reflects the unpredictability of the movie industry. A Big Bold Beautiful Journey is now on track to become a cautionary tale, emphasizing that even the biggest names cannot guarantee a hit in today’s competitive cinematic landscape.

The film’s performance has left both critics and audiences surprised, and Sony will have to rethink its strategy after such consecutive setbacks.

