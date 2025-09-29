Made on an estimated budget of $55 million, the latest entry in the Conjuring Universe has already grossed an impressive $435.9 million worldwide. This means The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned nearly 8 times its production budget and continues to perform strongly at the global box office. It has collected $161.5 million in North America and $274.4 million from international markets.

As it approaches the coveted $500 million milestone, Last Rites has recently surpassed the global totals of several popular hits, including Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), and Die Another Day (2002). The blockbuster horror film has now also overtaken the lifetime earnings of the highest-grossing movie directed by Quentin Tarantino. We’re talking about the Oscar-winning Western action-drama Django Unchained, starring Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, and Leonardo DiCaprio. Here’s how The Conjuring: Last Rites stacks up against Django Unchained at the global box office.

The Conjuring: Last Rites vs. Django Unchained – Box Office Comparison

According to Box Office Mojo, here’s how the two films currently stack up at the global box office:

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $161.5 million

million International: $274.4 million

Worldwide: $435.9 million

Django Unchained – Box Office Summary (Box Office Mojo)

North America: $162.8 million

International: $263.3 million

Worldwide: $426.1 million

As the figures show, Last Rites has already pulled ahead of Django Unchained by nearly $10 million worldwide. With its current momentum, that gap is likely to widen further in the coming weeks.

The Conjuring: Last Rites Outgrosses the Scariest Horror Movie of All Time

Many horror fans still consider William Friedkin’s 1973 supernatural classic The Exorcist to be the scariest horror movie ever made. Now, the latest installment in the Conjuring franchise has crossed The Exorcist’s global earnings of $430.9 million. Among 2025 horror releases, Last Rites currently reigns as the top-grossing horror film of the year, and it seems unlikely that any upcoming genre title can surpass it at the worldwide box office. Still, the final box office verdict remains to be seen.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Story & Cast

Directed by Michael Chaves and inspired by real events, The Conjuring: Last Rites follows paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren (played by Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga) as they take on one final terrifying case. When a malevolent force begins haunting a family, the Warrens must confront dark secrets and supernatural horrors that push them to their limits. The film also stars Mia Tomlinson, Ben Hardy, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter in key supporting roles.

The Conjuring: Last Rites – Trailer

