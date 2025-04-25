Jamie Foxx has long been an iconic figure in Hollywood. He is among the very few who have effortlessly blended his talent as an actor, comedian, and musician to build a career that is critically acclaimed and commercially successful.

This list of the top-five highest-grossing Jamie Foxx movies of all time offers a snapshot of his most commercially impactful roles. From playing a supervillain in the MCU to leading a gripping Tarantino western, Foxx brings undeniable charisma and talent to the screen.

1. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)- $1.9B

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Jamie Foxx reprises his role as Electro, a villain from an alternate universe who is pulled into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a multiverse mishap. More refined and stylized than his earlier portrayal, Foxx brings a new level of menace and coolness to the character.

The movie earned an astounding $814 million in the US and $1.1 billion globally, for a worldwide gross of $1.9 billion (via Box Office Mojo).

2. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)- $716M

Jamie Foxx’s debut as Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 was a major shift from his usual roles. As Max Dillon, he plays a socially awkward electrical engineer whose transformation into the vengeful, power-hungry Electro stems from years of being overlooked. His evolution into a glowing antagonist provided stunning visuals and a tragic backstory.

The movie raked in a mammoth $203 million in the US and $513 million globally and closed at over $716 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

3. Rio 2 (2014)- $498M

Jamie Foxx returns as Nico’s voice and brings charm and rhythm to Rio 2, the vibrant animated sequel. Alongside his feathered friends, Nico joins the adventure deep into the Amazon as they try to reconnect with their wild roots. Foxx’s performance adds a lively, comedic edge, especially in the musical scenes central to the film’s tone.

The film earned $131 million in the US and $367 million internationally before closing at around $498 million worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

4. Rio (2011)- $483M

In the original Rio, Foxx brings Nico to life. Nico is a lovable, bottle-cap-wearing canary with a big personality and a love for samba music. As part of Blu’s bird crew, Nico helps guide the socially awkward macaw through the lively, colorful streets of Rio de Janeiro. Foxx’s voice performance bursts with humor and charisma, contributing heavily to the film’s lighthearted atmosphere.

Rio garnered $143 million in the US while it earned a whopping $341 million internationally. It grossed over $483M worldwide (via Box Office Mojo).

5. Django Unchained (2012)- $426M

In Quentin Tarantino’s Django Unchained, Foxx takes on the role of the titular Django, a freed slave turned bounty hunter who is determined to save his wife from a brutal plantation owner (played by Leonardo DiCaprio). His chemistry with Tarantino’s ever-reliable Christopher Waltz and tension with evil DiCaprio are truly the film’s main highlights.

Django Unchained earned $162 million domestically and an impressive $263 million internationally. It’s total worldwide gross was around $426 million (via Box Office Mojo).

