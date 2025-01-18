*Spoiler Alert: Back in Action ending revealed ahead*

Netflix’s recently released action comedy film Back In Action featured two renowned stars: Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx. The movie’s ending was quite open-ended and set up the base for a potential sequel, thus, fans have been wondering if part two of the drama film is possibly on the cards.

For the unversed, the movie ended with Emily, played by Cameron, and her husband Matt, played by Jamie Foxx, getting a visit from Baron, played by Andrew Scott, their former colleague. He tells them he has a job for them, and it’s directly tied to Emily’s family, specifically her father. Here’s what Seth Gordon, the director of Back in Action, revealed about the same.

Director Reveals If Back In Action Ending Hints At A Sequel

During a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, he divulged, “There’s certainly an idea about who the dad could be and what the whole story could be about.” Having said that, he added that the studio won’t even acknowledge the idea of a sequel yet without looking at the numbers.

“If you put in a good word, maybe there’s a chance,” Seth mused, but he also hinted at what a potential sequel could revolve around, including Emily and Matt’s daughter Alice as well as son Leo. He stated, “What I’m leaning towards is there’s these moments where family comes in, and the events of a teenager’s life come in conflict with someone’s background as a spy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Diaz (@camerondiaz)

The director explained that they can build on a few opportunities or landmarks from their lives. He also disclosed that the character of Leo is based on his son, and the actor who plays it has actually grown a lot since they started filming for Back in Action, which is a factor they would need to consider in case a sequel does get greenlit by Netflix.

“I think we would honor the truth of the timeline of their lives and show another event, sort of later in high school, for both of them,” he felt and pointed out that the movie has lots of hints at the potential, ability, and promise Emily and Matt’s kids hold. That’s what they can easily build on. Seth also spoke about Ginny’s former husband, who has been a mystery.

“I think you got to believe that she met him somewhere through work. It wouldn’t be bad if he were also British,” he rattled off about the character. And said, “You’d have to believe that guy holding a gun,” Seth concluded by mentioning that there are certain people who can be considered for that part, and they’ve “definitely got some creative thoughts” about the same.

Do you want to see a Back In Action sequel?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Logan Paul, KSI & Other Celebrities Donate $5 Million Worth Of Prime Hydration To California Firefighters Amid Wildfire Havoc

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News