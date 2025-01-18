Timothee Chalamet made headlines with his unique entrance at the London premiere of his new film, A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan. Instead of arriving in a traditional limousine, Chalamet chose to roll up on a rented Lime E-bike, dressed in a sharp suit. The move turned heads as he casually ended the bike ride on his phone and carried the bike with him for the rest of the event.

timothèe chalamet just arrived on a lime bike 😭 pic.twitter.com/oJJZ5ktFFA — ٍ (@chxlametcinema) January 14, 2025

Fans React To Timothee Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Tribute

Though Chalamet didn’t explain the choice, fans speculated it might be a subtle nod to Dylan’s well-documented love for bikes. On social media, the moment sparked a mix of humor and admiration.

One X user wrote, “He is now my roll [sic] model for everything in my life 😂,” while another tweeted, “Only Timothée Chalamet could make a Lime bike look like the red carpet’s new VIP transport.”

Only Timothée Chalamet could make a Lime bike look like the red carpet’s new VIP transport. — Subham Kumar (@Subhamkr1012) January 14, 2025

He is now my roll model for everything in my life 😂 — Neo Rodriguez (@Neo2443) January 14, 2025

“In typical Dylan fashion.. he did it in his own way. Gotta love it,” said a third, while a fourth user voiced, “Timothée on a Lime bike? Just when we thought he couldn’t get any cooler.”

In typical Dylan fashion.. he did it in his own way. Gotta love it — Štěpán Kotek (@stepan_kotek) January 15, 2025

Timothée on a Lime bike? Just when we thought he couldn’t get any cooler . — ~desert drum~ (@BrijuJaat) January 15, 2025

Timothee Chalamet’s Creative Promotion Efforts

The red-carpet moment fits Chalamet’s recent approach to promoting A Complete Unknown. Over the past few months, the 29-year-old actor has showcased his personality and dedication to the role with appearances on podcasts and other media. From lighthearted moments with Theo Vaughn to dancing with Brittany Broski, Chalamet has kept fans engaged.

Brittany Broski interviews Timothée Chalamet. pic.twitter.com/dx79acW15r — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 17, 2024

The film, directed by James Mangold, explores a pivotal period in Bob Dylan’s life, set in the early 1960s as Dylan navigates the New York City folk music scene. It follows his journey to fame, culminating in the controversial moment when he went electric at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival.

