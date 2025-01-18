Justin Baldoni recently shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse of his experience at the It Ends With Us premiere. However, it wasn’t as glamorous a red carpet-moment as one might expect. Instead, the 40-year-old actor and director found himself confined to a windowless basement with his family and friends during the event.

He was seen surrounded by pallets of Dasani water and makeshift furniture. In a photo posted online, Baldoni posed humorously in front of the crates, though the setting was far from the celebratory atmosphere he anticipated for such a significant career moment.

Justin Baldoni’s Allegations Against Blake Lively

In a surprising twist, Baldoni has filed a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, claiming he was “held” in this basement after her arrival with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. According to Baldoni, the situation was an effort to avoid interaction with Lively and her guests.

The lawsuit describes how he was “ushered” into the holding area, with only fold-out tables and chairs as the backdrop to what should have been a night of triumph. The suit read, “Surrounded by close friends, family, soda bottles, and a lot of love, the irony of being held in a basement on what was arguably one of the most important nights of Baldoni’s career thus far, was not lost on anyone.”

Justin Baldoni Was Excluded From The After-Party

The actor’s frustrations escalated after the premiere, as he notably did not take any photos with Lively or the other cast members. Justin Baldoni alleges that he was excluded from the official after-party, forcing his production company, Wayfarer Studios, to organize a separate event for him and his team. As a result, Baldoni claims his studio ended up covering the costs for both events.

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s legal team has been vocal. His attorney, Bryan Freedman, claims the lawsuit includes substantial evidence and promises a legal battle that will leave Lively regretting her actions.

Lively, for her part, has firmly rejected Baldoni’s claims, accusing him of using tactics often seen in abusive situations and framing the situation as “another chapter in the abuser playbook” via her attorneys. “This is what experts call DARVO. Deny. Attack. Reverse Victim Offender,” the statement read.

Justin Baldoni vs Blake Lively: Counter Claims & Legal Counter Attacks

The dispute has only deepened with the filing of separate lawsuits. In December 2024, Lively filed a complaint against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a social media smear campaign, which Baldoni has denied. Their legal back-and-forth continued to escalate, with Baldoni even suing the New York Times for $250 million for its coverage of Lively’s allegations.

The drama surrounding the premiere adds another layer to the already tense legal battle. Justin Baldoni claims that Blake Lively initially denied him access to the event and only allowed his attendance after significant pressure. The whole ordeal has led to widespread speculation, including Bethenny Frankel’s revelation that she saw Baldoni in a separate theater during the premiere and left early due to the “bad vibes.”

