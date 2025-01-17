Selena Gomez? She’s not just your fave pop star—she’s a straight-up warrior. Diagnosed with lupus in 2013, she didn’t keep it quiet. Nope, she went public with it fast. By 2015, the singer-actress revealed she’d been through chemo and almost had a stroke. “I was just trying to survive,” she said, cutting her tour short to focus on her health. Talk about dropping a bombshell.

But it wasn’t just the physical stuff—lupus brought its friends: anxiety and panic attacks. Selena confessed that they were side effects of the disease. “I just kept going,” she admitted, but deep down, she wasn’t being real with herself. It was a tough road, but she kept pushing through.

Then came the kidney transplant in 2017. Selena Gomez’s friend, Francia Raisa, stepped in like a hero and gave her a kidney. “Francia gave me the ultimate gift,” Selena said. It wasn’t just a life-saving moment—it was a bond that redefined friendship for her.

Even with all that, the mental health battles didn’t stop. Selena checked into treatment facilities twice in 2016 and 2018, fighting anxiety, depression, and that crazy pressure to always be on top. But here’s the thing—she never let it define her. She was out there, owning her truth. In a 2020 chat with Miley Cyrus, she dropped the bomb: she had bipolar disorder. “I wanted to know everything about it,” she said, turning fear into power.

Oh, and the body shaming? Yeah, she’s had enough of that, too. After years of people talking about her weight—thanks to meds—Selena said, “I’m not a stick figure, and I’m cool with that.” She took control by disabling Instagram comments, making it clear her space was hers. No shame, no judgment. “I’m not perfect but I’m proud to be who I am. Sometimes I forget it’s ok to be me,” she posted, reminding us that she’s living life on her own terms.

Now, in 2024, Selena Gomez is still out here fighting the good fight. She has been opening up about SIBO—yeah, a gut condition—and proving that no matter how wild her health journey’s been, she’s never backing down. She’s still shining!

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: David Lynch Died After Being Forced To Relocate Due To Devastating California Wildfires? Report Explored

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News