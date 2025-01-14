Being a part of the spotlight since a young age is never really easy. Selena Gomez has witnessed the pressure of being a teenage sensation from her days on Disney, enjoyed the joy of becoming a pop star, and is now looking to expand her base in Hollywood. The singer has never been taken quite seriously as an actor and she intends to change people’s opinions of her.
The 32-year-old has recently switched gears from her music career to her acting career, placing the former in the backseat. Her last two songs Single Soon and Love On did not receive the response she was expecting. She has now revealed that she always wanted Hollywood to be her main focus.
Did Selena Gomez Always Want To Enter Hollywood Instead Of The Music Industry?
During a previous chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena shared how acting has always captured her heart and provided her the sanity that the music industry did not. “I think that’s something I’ve always wanted. Music will always be in my soul, but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in,” she divulged during the conversation.
Trending
The former Disney star also spoke about how she has attempted to be very strategic and tried her hardest to pick projects that are compelling and not necessarily what people would envision her doing. “That’s something I get a high off of,” she said. The Emilia Perez star also spoke about auditioning.
Selena Gomez On Auditioning For Roles
She explained, “I’ll sometimes send in a tape when they don’t know it’s me” and added that if it’s in person, her managers don’t introduce her by name and instead call her a client that wants to do a reading. Executives give the opportunity, not knowing who it is. When she walks in, they recognize her and she knows she has lost the job but she convinces them to let her read.
“You kind of have to do the dance,” she stated and then opened up about how Hollywood sees her. Selena felt that she gets the “more soft-spoken and the underdog character” kind of roles more often. She added, “And I love those movies, but I have goals of wanting to work with specific people, people on my dream board.” She said that when those opportunities come she is willing to put herself in the audition room, no matter what it takes.
“Let me show you that I can do it,” she wants to say and prove the people who think she cannot do other kinds of roles wrong. Despite criticism for her acting, she has been nominated for her performances in Emilia Perez and Only Murders in the Building in which she got the opportunity to work with stars like Meryl Streep, Zoe Saldana, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
For more such stories, check out Hollywood News
Must Read: Deborra-Lee Furness Fuming Over Blake Lively’s Alleged Betrayal, Strained Bond Shaken By Hugh Jackman’s New Romance
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News