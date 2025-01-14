Being a part of the spotlight since a young age is never really easy. Selena Gomez has witnessed the pressure of being a teenage sensation from her days on Disney, enjoyed the joy of becoming a pop star, and is now looking to expand her base in Hollywood. The singer has never been taken quite seriously as an actor and she intends to change people’s opinions of her.

The 32-year-old has recently switched gears from her music career to her acting career, placing the former in the backseat. Her last two songs Single Soon and Love On did not receive the response she was expecting. She has now revealed that she always wanted Hollywood to be her main focus.

Did Selena Gomez Always Want To Enter Hollywood Instead Of The Music Industry?

During a previous chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Selena shared how acting has always captured her heart and provided her the sanity that the music industry did not. “I think that’s something I’ve always wanted. Music will always be in my soul, but I never really got to spend enough time in the field that I originally wanted to be in,” she divulged during the conversation.