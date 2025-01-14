Ashley Parham, the latest accuser of Sean Diddy Combs, has detailed a chilling and disturbing account of an alleged assault by the hip-hop mogul. She claimed that the incident took place in 2018.

Parham, speaking through tears in the new documentary Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy, recounted a harrowing experience. She alleged that Diddy, along with several others, showed up at a man’s apartment in Oakland, California, before the alleged attack occurred.

#Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy is streaming January 14 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/CacRQJOFYB — Peacock (@peacock) January 2, 2025

Ashley Parham’s Allegations Against Sean Diddy Combs

In Parham’s complaint filed in October, she accused Diddy of r*ping her with a remote control. She also claimed that he threatened her with a knife. She described a devastating shift in her life following the incident. Parham also claimed to have become reclusive, unable to trust anyone, and living in constant fear.

In the documentary, Parham, whose face is not shown on camera, reflects on the isolation she’s felt, explaining how the traumatic event has left her emotionally shattered. “I’ve become incredibly reclusive,” she explained. “I don’t trust anyone.”

Details Of The Alleged Incident

According to Parham’s legal complaint, Diddy allegedly reacted to her prior comment about his supposed involvement in Tupac Shakur‘s murder by stating she would “pay” for it. Parham’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, has revealed that the man Parham was with at the time of the alleged assault was a “scouter” for Diddy, potentially linking him to the mogul’s entourage.

‘Violent’ Formal Allegations Against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Surface Listener Discretion is Advised. Another update to The ‘Diddy’ Saga. Ashley Parham has come Public with Formal Allegations. Ashley met a Man named Shane, who FaceTimed Sean Combs. Ashley was not impressed and… pic.twitter.com/S5kuWEnINv — Sam Mitha (@MithaEXP) October 19, 2024

According to the alleged victim, the rapper showed up with multiple others, including Kristina Khorram, his chief of staff, at the man’s apartment the following month. It was apparently during that time that the disgraced media mogul held Parham at knifepoint before assaulting her with a remote control.

Furthermore, Khorram reportedly threatened the victim of smuggling her to any part of the world, never to be seen again, potentially in a bid to shut her mouth from disclosing the ordeal.

Sean Diddy Combs’ Denial & Legal Response

Despite the shocking nature of the accusations, Diddy’s legal team has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, calling the claims “fabricated” and “unfounded.” They argued that the investigation by the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department thoroughly cleared him, pointing out that he was not even in the area when Parham claimed the assault occurred.

“As the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department confirmed, her report was thoroughly investigated and it was determined the claims were ‘unfounded’,” Diddy’s legal team penned. “Mr. Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California, on the day she claims she was assaulted. There is no evidence that Mr. Combs was ever even in the same room as Ms. Parham. She is completely unbelievable and no sane person who views the evidence will credit her story.” His representatives also lambasted the documentary, calling it irresponsible journalism perpetuating falsehoods and conspiracy theories.

“This documentary recycles and perpetuates the same lies and conspiracy theories that have been slung against Mr. Combs for months,” the rapper’s legal team wrote. “It is disappointing to see NBC and Peacock rolling in the same mud as unethical tabloid reporters. By providing a platform for proven liars and opportunists to make false criminal accusations, the documentary is irresponsible journalism of the worst kind.”

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Harry Styles Shuts Down One Direction Reunion Plans: ‘Zero Chance’ Of Comeback After Liam Payne Tribute Talks

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News