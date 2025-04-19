Jaat, starring Sunny Deol in the lead role, entered its second week yesterday after completing a successful opening week. The veteran Bollywood actor returned to the big screen after Gadar 2’s phenomenal success and managed to create some impact among his target audience. Yesterday, it maintained a good hold at ticket windows and went a step closer to hitting a century at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report of 9 days!

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the Bollywood action entertainer was released on April 10. Upon its release, it received mixed reviews from critics but enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth among its target audience. As expected, the audience in mass circuits is loving the larger-than-life avatar of Sunny Deol. This support is helping it earn decent moolah.

As per the latest collection update, Jaat has earned 78.10 crore gross (66.19 crore net) at the Indian box office in 9 days. Yesterday’s Good Friday holiday helped it maintain the hold despite the arrival of Akshay Kumar’s Kesari Chapter 2. Overseas, it has pulled off an underwhelming total so far by earning just 10.60 crore gross.

Combining the Indian gross and overseas gross, Jaat‘s 9-day collection at the worldwide box office stands at 88.70 crore gross. Today and tomorrow, it is expected to show a healthy jump; thus, the milestone of 100 crores is likely to be crossed in a couple of days.

It will be a big achievement for Sunny Deol as Gadar 2 had the sequel factor working in favor. This time, he has delivered with a fresh film.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 66.19 crores

India gross- 78.10 crores

Overseas gross- 10.60 crores

Worldwide gross- 88.70 crores

Reportedly, Jaat is made on a budget of 100 crores. So, to enter the safe zone and achieve the success tag, it must earn 100 crore net minimum at the Indian box office. With a good hold in the next few days, it might be able to earn 100 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Box Office: John Abraham’s The Diplomat Outshines Salman Khan’s Sikandar On Good Friday With 25% Higher Collection!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News