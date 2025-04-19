After the Good Friday in literal terms, all eyes are now on the Saturday growth for Kesari Chapter 2. Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday starrer has kickstarted the day on a promising note. There are limited screens, but it is making the most of the weekend boost. Scroll below for the day 1 ticket sales, morning occupancy, and other box office updates!

Day 2 Morning Occupancy

On the opening day, Kesari Chapter 2 scored the 4th highest morning occupancy for a Bollywood film in 2025. It registered footfalls of 12.67%. Akshay Kumar starrer remained on similar lines on the second day, registering a slightly low occupancy of 11.68% during the morning shows today.

However, it has sold 10.06K tickets in the last hour on BookMyShow. It is a Saturday; hence, the occupancies will witness its peak during the evening and night shows. The stage has been set, and based on the current trends, there will be good growth during the latter half of the day.

Kesari Chapter 2 vs Sikandar

Salman Khan starrer Sikandar arrived in theatres on March 30, 2025. On the second day, which was the big Eid holiday, it registered a morning occupancy of 8.38%. In comparison, Kesari Chapter 2 is at a much better spot with almost 39% higher admissions.

Box Office Collection

On day 1, Kesari Chapter 2 made a decent start at the Indian box office, accumulating 7.84 crores. It scored the 5th highest opening of 2025 in Bollywood. Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan’s film remained behind Chhaava, Sikandar, Sky Force, and Jaat but managed to beat Crazxy, Deva, and The Diplomat, among others.

More about Kesari Chapter 2

The historical courtroom drama is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019). It is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films. Akshay Kumar portrays C Sankaran Nair in the film based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The ensemble cast features Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, Regina Cassandra, Amit Sial, Simon Paisley Day, and Alexx O’Nell.

It was released on April 18, 2025, coinciding with Good Friday.

