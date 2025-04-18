We are done with the first half of the Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 and we are immediately taken back to the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre in the beginning which evokes the pain, anger and pathos in our hearts. The movie does not waste any time in introducting the conscience and confusion in C Sankaran Nair’s mind. From receiving the knighthood on the day of the massacre to realising the actual reality of the Britishers’ atrocities, you literally get goosebumps when Nair enters the courtroom as a changed and determined man.

C Sankaran Nair (Akshay Kumar) finds a strong ally in female lawyer Dilpreet Gill (Ananya Panday) while going against the Crown in the case of genocide against the Britishers. However, owing to their ‘divide and rule’ policy, the Britishers put Nair against their trump card, Neville McKinley (R Madhavan). The second half will follow this intense legal showdown between them.

One of the highlights of Kesari: Chapter 2 is C Sankaran Nair experiencing the horrors of the Jallianwala Bagh while visiting the same while the song ‘Teri Mitti’ plays in the background. The scene also becomes the turning point in the first half. Akshay Kumar’s exuberance shines bright in every frame with Ananya Panday delivering a strong, confident performance. Amit Sial has a tint of shrewdness which hits the right notes. The investigation while gathering the evidence against the Britishers is well researched and articulated.

The background music, cinematography and the costume also wins big. The second part will pave the way for the actual courtroom showdown.

So here was our quick post-interval review for Kesari Chapter 2. Now, let’s see how the second half of the movie goes. Stay tuned to this space to check out the entire review soon.

