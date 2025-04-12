Akshay Kumar’s Kesari: Chapter 2 is leaving no stone unturned to make the film as visible as possible. And now Rana Daggubati has promised to break the language barriers since such films need to cross all the hurdles and reach every single Indian!

After watching the film made on the tragic story of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Rana Daggubati took a brilliant to take the baton forward and bring the film to the Telugu audiences because great stories like these need the attention of the masses rightfully!

While every Indian needs to witness the history unfold, Rana Daggubati has decided to take the film forward and bring it to Telugu audiences. This is a complete circle since it was Dharma Productions, which presented Baahubali in the North!

Now, Rana Daggubati is making an effort to take Kesari: Chapter 2 to South Indian audiences. Taking to X, the actor reviewed Akshay Kumar’s film and called it deserving to be seen by all. The actor wrote, “Just watched an incredible historical courtroom drama — Kesari: Chapter 2, The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh. A powerful, important film that stands tall and stays deep with the Indian in you. This is storytelling that deserves to be seen across languages.”

The Ghazi Attack actor further wrote, “We at Suresh Productions will do everything we can to bring this cinematic gem to Telugu audiences in the best way in cinemas. A must-watch. And great performances by Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan & Ananya Panday.”

Starring Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday, Kesari: Chapter 2 presents the longest legal battle fought by an Indian against the British Government demanding answers to the atrocities of General Dyer on the people of Punjab, who were gathered at Jallianwala Bagh and were ordered to kill brutally by Dyer ordering the biggest genocide in the history.

