Akshay Kumar fell short by a few crores in tasting his first success of 2025 with Sky Force. But this time, he’s leaving no stones unturned. His upcoming historical courtroom drama, Kesari Chapter 2, is exactly 10 days away from its big release. It could achieve some massive milestones at the Indian box office. Scroll below for some interesting details!

Kesari Chapter 2 will be released in theatres worldwide on April 18, 2025. The trailer was unveiled last week and received highly favorable reviews. After a string of flops in the last few years, Akshay Kumar finally has a promising chance of success at the box office.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Day 1 Potential

As previously predicted by Koimoi, Kesari Chapter 2 could open in the range of 23-26 crores. This means Akshay Kumar will score his highest opening day of 2025 by beating Sky Force (15.30 crores). However, it will remain behind Sikandar (30.06 crores) and Chhaava (33.10 crores) unless the advance booking showcases some unexpectedly good trends.

Kesari 2 vs Akshay Kumar’s biggest flop of 2024

It was a tough year for Akshay Kumar, as all his three releases tanked at the box office. However, the biggest flop was Sarfira, which earned only 24.30 crores in its lifetime. The signs were visible from the beginning, as it earned only 2.50 crores on day 1.

Compared to Sarfira, Kesari Chapter 2 will clock at least 820% higher opening day collections.

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, the upcoming Bollywood release is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 success Kesari. It also features Ananya Panday and R Madhavan in pivotal roles.

Akshay will step into the shoes of C Sankaran Nair and unveil the truth behind the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film is produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

