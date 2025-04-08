Salman Khan starrer Sikandar has little hope left at the worldwide box office. It crashed badly in India on the second Monday. The 200 crore club has been entered globally, but is it celebration-worthy? Scroll below for the latest updates on day 9!

It’s game over in the domestic market

After scoring 6.02 crores on the second Sunday, Sikandar has witnessed a terrible crash, earning only 2.03 crores yesterday. The mid-week blues will worsen the situation from here. The net total in India now stands at 123.12 crores.

Sunny Deol’s Jaat is arriving in the next two days. It is enjoying a massive pre-release buzz that might threaten Sikandar’s survival at the ticket windows. At the current pace, the action thriller will wrap its run somewhere around Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (134.93 crores).

Overseas dismay

Along with the dismissal in India, there is barely any sigh of relief in the overseas circuit. It added only one crore gross on day 9, taking its international total to 55.65 crore gross.

Achieves the 200 crore mark worldwide

Thankfully, Sikandar has earned enough moolah to enter the 200 crore club at the worldwide box office before its downfall. In 9 days, it has made cumulative collections of 200.93 crore gross.

Take a look at the breakdown below:

India net- 123.12 crores

India gross- 145.28 crores

Overseas gross- 55.65 crores

Worldwide gross- 200.93 crores

Sikandar vs Salman Khan’s 200 crore grossers

Salman Khan is targeting the worldwide lifetime of Dabangg 3 (2019), which grossed 217 crores. That looks like an achievable feat in its box office journey.

After that, it will be a race against Tubelight (223.24 crores).

Sikandar will fail to enter the top 10 Salman Khan grossers worldwide as it will not be able to beat Dabangg 2, which is at the last spot with earnings of 265 crores gross.

