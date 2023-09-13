Anurag Kashyap is one of the few directors who never minces his words before giving his two cents on any topic. Recently, he opened up on the new stream of stars on OTT and opened his heart out on what has changed in him as a director. Kashyap revealed that while he thought he would change the world when he was new in the field, now he would suggest to that young boy that such things happen organically and one should focus on one’s work.

Kashyap was recently seen in Nawazuddin starrer Haddi, and the filmmaker one made a highly ambitious film, Bombay Velvet, which was a disaster at the Box Office. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, the film started a friendship between the Gangs of Wasseypur director and Karan Johar.

However, talking about why the film did not work, Anurag Kashyap opens up on the star system and how the fan dynamics play a huge role in what films they choose and what works. In a conversation with Puja Talwar, the filmmaker said, “Though I came here to make films, there was a time when I succumbed to it (the habit of chasing stars). Everybody was telling me, ‘Without stars you are doing this… imagine what you will do with stars’. That’s when the tide turns the other way, and the slide starts. The stars come with expectations.”

One being asked that his films No Smoking & Bombay Velvet had a star, the director said, “If you don’t cater to their fanbase while working with a star, they will cancel you. And, my film did get cancelled because I was making my own movie. I am not catering to anybody’s friends or fanbase.”

However, when asked if Anurag Kashyap aims to work with superstars like Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan, he has a valid explanation on why it is not in his capacity to do so. The filmmaker asserted, “With stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, they cannot ignore their fan base. Even when they are experimenting or playing around, they think a lot because if their fanbases get upset, they react very strongly. They go after everyone. After Tubelight, Salman Khan fans went after director Kabir Khan. Director ko bhi gaali dete hain. I have suffered it. I get very scared.”

He continued, “We are driven by hero worship. Stars will remain stars. OTT has equalised the game by throwing OTT stars. A Pankaj Tripathi can lead a film. Nawazuddin can lead. Those things have happened.”

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap will next be seen in Tamil Films Leo and One 2 One as an actor. His directorial Kennedy made a grand premiere at the Cannes Film Festival and has been doing rounds of film festivals.

