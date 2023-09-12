Priyanka Chopra is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in Indian cinema who have made a successful crossover to Hollywood. A few months back, the global icon had opened up about her reason behind her decision to work in the US, during a podcast interview with Dax Shepard.

Speaking about the circumstances around her move to Hollywood, she had revealed, “I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break.” The actress had said that her Hollywood offer came at a time when she was looking for options outside Bollywood. So she grabbed it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra had said, “This music thing allowed me to go into another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would be required to schmooze in certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require grovelling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

But this interview had created a lot of buzz both offline and online as many fans thought that it was an indirect jibe at filmmaker Karan Johar. However, KJo didn’t respond to Priyanka’s comment at that time.

Now, when Karan Johar attended the premiere of Kill, a film which has been co-produced by him, at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023, he opened up about Priyank Chopra’s success and her shift from Bollywood.

In an interview with ET Canada, Karan said, “To see her (Priyanka Chopra) grow from strength to strength, and truly achieve the kind of success that she has on her terms… and the way she has gone about it, she is always wonderful on every platform that she has ever been on, everything that she ever stands for and represents…It is fantastic.”

For the unversed, the Quantico star worked in the film titled Dostana, which was produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, in 2008.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar recently returned to the director’s chair with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after seven years and enjoyed tremendous success with the film, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.

Must Read: Welcome 3: Nana Patekar Says “Maybe I Have Become Too Old & Jaded…” Breaking Silence On Makers Not Approaching Him To Return As Uday Shetty In Welcome To The Jungle

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News