While Shah Rukh Khan has been ruling millions of hearts for years, the Bollywood superstar is currently the King at the box office thanks to his last release Jawan. The fans are flocking to the theatres to witness King Khan in all of his glory, we decided to take you back to a time when the actor was slapped by a lady. Yes, you read that right. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s charming personality is loved by his fans, it seems that charm didn’t work out well for the lady. Well, the incident happened when King Khan had initially come to the city of Mumbai, when he was not an actor. In 2016, the ‘Pathaan’ star had revealed this story when he was promoting his film Fan.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the trailer launch of the film, Shah Rukh Khan recalled this incident after one of the fans asked the actor about his mode of travel travel when he first came to Mumbai. The ‘Dunki’ star said, “Jab pehli baar main Mumbai aya tha, toh main train pe aya tha aur main apko ek kissa batata hun, mujhe malum nahi tha ki jab train Delhi se chalkar Mumbai ati hai toh woh interstate, intercity ya across country ki train hoti hai. Jaise hi Mumbai mein aya woh local train ban jati hai.”

Shah Rukh Khan added, “Toh birth tha hamare paas, main aur mere doston ke paas, toh jaise hi woh local train bani toh humko laga, Delhi mei local trains nahi thi na, toh humko laga ki ye birth abhi bhi hamara hai. Toh kuch log baithne aye wahan, toh humne kaha ki, ‘ hato hato ye hamara birth hai, hamne iska paisa diya hua hai’. toh ek lady ayi unko maine kaha ‘aap baith jayen, lekin jo apke sath haina woh nahi baith sakte kyunki ye birth mera hai’.”

Have a look at the video here

Eventually, King Khan concluded, “Toh kheech ke usne chanta mara, ha she slapped me, she said, ‘jo mere sath mein hai woh bhi baithainge, tumhara birth nahi hai sab baithte hain’. Mujhe malum nahi tha woh local train ban gayi. So first time when i came to Mumbai, i did came in a train actually.”

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the super success of his film ‘Jawan’, which has been directed by Atlee Kumar. He was last seen in ‘Pathaan‘, this year. The actor will be next seen in Rajkummar Hirani’s Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and will also appear in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: ‘Jawan’ Shah Rukh Khan Claims His Throne By Ruling The Top 5 Highest Single Day Hindi Collections At The Indian Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News