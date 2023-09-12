Barbie is one of the highest-grossing and critically acclaimed movies of 2023, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie is not everything glitter and gold but talks about some serious issues through the musical drama. Now, if that movie was made in Bollywood and by none other than Karan Johar, how would it have turned out?

Well, we all know how Karan Johar loves larger-than-life scale movies with big sets, gorgeous outfits, humming songs and whatnot. Today, we have stumbled upon a viral video about whether Karan made Barbie, and if you haven’t watched it yet, then you’re missing out. Scroll ahead to check it out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As shared by Qualiteaposts on Instagram, Margot Robbie’s Barbie and Ryan Gosling’s Ken can be seen dancing on ‘You’re My Soniya’ from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and it suited so perfectly that we can’t stop but demand a Bollywood version of Barbie directed by Karan Johar. Even Dharma Productions have commented on the clip, “Barbie livin’ in a Karan Johar world! It’s fantastic💖”

Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by qualiteaposts (@qualiteaposts)

Now, as soon as the video went viral on the internet, netizens have been sharing their opinion about it. One wrote, “kareena and hrithik in K3G were the original barbie and ken.”

Another fan screamed, “Why does this fit it so perfectly 😂😂”

One of the K3G fans commented, “She is poo and he is just Rohan😕”

“How this choreography is so matching with the song?!,” another penned.

Another netizen wrote, “Bro those moves and song sync’s so perfect wtf 😭”

Released on July 21, 2023, Barbie on theatres now can be watched on Amazon Prime by renting it for a day in India. If you haven’t watched it, go for it.

Well, what are your thoughts? Would you also wanna watch a Barbie movie made by Karan Johar?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Jawan In London Stirs Huge Controversy! Pakistani Girl Slams Theatre & Demands Refund After They Irresponsibly Premiere The Second Half First: “They Ruined The Whole Experience” – Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News