Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu completed their first week at the cinemas and are already going for some significant Hollywood releases. In its second three-day weekend, the Jon Favreau-helmed movie is expected to beat the domestic haul of Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio’s iconic movie, The Wolf of Wall Street. The film has crossed the $100 million mark at the North American box office, and this weekend it will edge closer to its next big milestone. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the Star Wars movie collected at the North American box office?

The Star Wars movie has already dropped to #2 in the domestic box office rankings. It collected $3.5 million on its first Thursday at the North American box office. It declined by 15.5% from Wednesday in North America. It is the 8th film of 2026 to cross the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, and its current total stands at $112.3 million. This weekend, it is expected to move closer to the $150 million mark domestically.

Set to beat The Wolf of Wall Street at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo’s report, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu is on track to beat the domestic haul of The Wolf of Wall Street. Martin Scorsese helmed The Wolf of Wall Street, a biographical dark comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, based on Jordan Belfort’s 2007 memoir. It was a critical and commercial success that also contributed significantly to pop culture.

For the unversed, The Wolf of Wall Street collected $116.9 million in its domestic lifetime. So, The Mandalorian and Grogu is less than $10 million away from surpassing the domestic haul of The Wolf of Wall Street. The Star Wars movie would beat this iconic movie at the North American box office in less than 15 days.

Worldwide collection update

For the record, The Wolf of Wall Street collected $407 million at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu will also beat the global haul of The Wolf of Wall Street as well in its theatrical run. The Jon Favreau movie collected $63.8 million overseas in its opening weekend, and in addition to the domestic haul, the worldwide collection of the film is $176.18 million. Pedro Pascal starrer Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu was released on May 22.

Box office summary

Domestic – $112.3 million

International – $63.8 million

Worldwide – $176.1 million

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