Jawan has created ruckus and how! Ever since the Shah Rukh Khan starrer hit the big screens on September 7. While the film is garnering applauses from every corner of the world, SRK fans recently faced a huge blow after a theatre in London goofed up. Yes, that’s true! Recently, a Pakistani girl revealed on social media that a London theatre ruined their whole experience after they goofed up. However she along with other audience members later demanded the refund. Scroll down to know what happened.

Co-starring Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in the pivotal roles, it marks Bollywood debut of South sensation Nayanthara. Deepika is also seen in a cameo appearance. The film is receiving rave reviews from one and all across the globe.

Recently, a Pakistani Girl/makeup influencer under username Sahar Rashid took to her Insta account to drop a video of her going to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. However things took bad turn when they got to know that they have premiered the second half of the action thriller first. Soon afterwards, she along with other audience members demanded a refund from the theatres.

The caption concerned with the movie Jawan read, “Troll hi hogaya. Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch srk movie in cinema after YEARS! @vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans.”

Commenting on the video TV actor Arjit Taneja wrote, “Nobody deserves this. NOBODY,” while a user commented, “This is the saddest thing on the internet today.”

A third netizen wrote, “Even if you got refund, they still ruined SRK’s movie for you,” A fourth one said, “1 ghante tk tum log so rahe the kya.. jo pata nahi chala konsa part hai kya hai.”

A fifth one said, “I’d ask a doctor to hypnotize me and make me forget what i have watched (and obviously the theatre that messed is paying for it).

While sixth one commented, “Omg!! The first half was actually the best… even if they refund uff they ruined the whole experience!!!”

Coming back, what are your thoughts on this viral video? Do let us know.

