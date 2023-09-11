Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her beauty worldwide and is one of the most beautiful actresses ever. Over the years, Aish has done incredible work in Bollywood and Hollywood, and she was one of the first Hindi actresses to start working in Hollywood. A video of her unrealistic natural beauty transition from 1994 to 2023 will leave your jaws dropped on the floor, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments. Scroll below to take a look!

Aish enjoys a huge fan following worldwide and has over 12 million followers on Instagram. The actress isn’t only known for being great at acting but also is a doting mother to her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, who she often takes with her on international and national work commitments.

An Instagram account named ‘Bollyshake’ took to the platform and shared Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s unrealistically real beauty transition from 1994 to 2023, and the diva has indeed aged like a fine wine.

Aishwarya started her career after winning the ‘Miss World’ pageant in 1994 and becoming a global name. She collaborated with Mani Ratnam for her first film and slowly transitioned into Bollywood, and the rest is history.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bollyshake (@bollyshake)

Miss World for all the right reasons, you see!

Reacting to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s video on Instagram, a user commented, “She absolutely doesn’t not look like she’s turning 50 this, she never aged 😭❤️”

Another user went, “She ages like fine wine”

A third commented, “Damn, can’t imagine she’ll be 50 this year.”

A fourth commented, “She’s so gorgeous!! Ageless like the goddess she is”

During his interviews, Abhishek Bachchan is one lucky man who never misses an opportunity to appreciate his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

