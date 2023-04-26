There’s no doubt that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a doting mother to her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and every time they step outside together in the city, her protectiveness towards her little princess is quite visible. Recently, Aishwarya and her husband, Abhishek Bachchan, moved to High Court with Aaradhya against the YouTube channels that have been spreading speculations about her fake health reports. Now, the actress has finally broken the silence in front of the media about the same and stated some true facts. Read on to get the scoop!

Aishwarya was recently seen at a media event of Ponniyin Selvan 2, where she came looking like an angel in a white anarkali suit. She is quite busy now promoting the second half of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama.

As quoted by DNA, during the media event, when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked to shed light on how irrelevant news hurts people emotionally and sentimentally, the actress indirectly mentioned her daughter’s fake health report going viral and said, “it’s so nice that a member from the media only is recognising that it does exist.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan continued, “So that gives us great hope that you are obviously not going to perpetuate that, you are not going to encourage that and thank you very much for your wise recognition of the negative impact of false writing or unnecessary writing which is insensitive and unnecessary. So thank you so much for your support for the sentiment that we all share and for your wisdom in recognising that.”

For those who don’t know, for the past few days, there were reports and videos speculating fake news about Aaradhya Bachchan‘s health. Now, the Bachchan family has filed a suit in High Court against those YouTube channels stating those videos are baseless and false. The 11-year-old Aaradhay is suffering from a negative impact mentally due to the fake news, however, when she was absolutely alright physically and had not been hospitalised. She was also attending public events during the time when the fake news started to spread around.

Well, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan protected their little princess from all the media harm with all that they have. What are your thoughts about this whole scenario? Let us know!

