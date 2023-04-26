Bhumika Chawla has been making noise over her reunion with Salman Khan after two decades. The duo was last seen in the romantic tragedy film Tere Naam, which remains a cult classic. Their latest union Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, hit the theatre screens last Friday. But did you know? The actress was also supposed to be Shahid Kapoor’s leading lady in Jab We Met! Scroll below for details as she breaks silence on Kareena Kapoor Khan replacing her.

Jab We Met was a romantic comedy, directed by Imtiaz Ali, that released in 2007. It was received very well by the masses along with its song turning chartbusters in no time. Many wouldn’t know, but the film was initially planned with Bobby Deol and Bhumika and was titled ‘Train.’

Bhumika Chawla, in an interaction with Siddharth Kannan, has now expressed her disappointment on being replaced by Kareena Kapoor Khan. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress said, “The only time I felt bad was when I signed Jab We Met and it didn’t happen. I was the first one, Bobby (Deol) and me, when it was called Train. Then, it was Shahid (Kapoor) and me, and then Shahid and Ayesha (Takia), and then Shahid and Kareena (Kapoor). That’s how things happened but it’s okay. I only felt bad once and then never again because I just move on. I don’t think much about it. I had signed Munna Bhai MBBS but it didn’t happen. Kannathil Muthamittal with Mani (Ratnam) sir didn’t happen.”

Bhumika Chawla added that there were several films that were offered to her after the success of Tere Naam but unfortunately, they weren’t eventually made with her.

“I got many offers. I’ve always been selective and choosy about what I do. I had signed a big film after it, and unfortunately, the production changed, then the hero changed, and the film title changed. Then the heroine was changed too. But if I would have done that it would have been different. So they say, jo likha hai, woh hota hai. I waited for that film for one year and didn’t sign any other film. Later, I signed another film which didn’t happen too. Baki jo ki gayi woh shayad utni chali nahi ya chali, it’s just like gambling, you don’t know when and which movie will work,” revealed Bhumika Chawla.

