Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the leading stars in the film industry. While she has worked with several filmmakers, she has often collaborated with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Her film Ponniyin Selvan 2 is all set to release this month.

Interestingly, her character in this period film and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam have one thing in common. Both films have the same character name, Nandhini. Salman and Aishwarya’s on-screen chemistry in SLB’s film became a hit, and the duo even started to date each other, leaving fans in complete awe.

During the promotional event of Ponniyin Selvan 2 on Tuesday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recalled playing Nandini in both films. As reported by India Today, she said, “What a coincidence. It’s amazing, na? Even Nandini in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam was very, very memorable. She has lived in people’s hearts, and I’m so thankful that I got to play Nandini then too. She had remained special to the audience and, of course, to me. That was Sanjay Bhansali ji, and today, for my Mani Garu, I got to play Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. That’s just tremendously a blessing to have gotten to play such strong women, such layered women and women with a character that touches the lives of so many women out there. There’s reliability, and I am very, very, very grateful.”

Aishwarya added that because of Mani Ratnam, she got to play Nandini again. Calling it a blessing, she said she feels lucky to play such a strong woman on-screen. She said that she will forever say yes to Mani Ratnam if he ever has anything to offer to her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, “It’s a natural yes. Jab bhi poochenge, jawab ha hi hoga. That’s a given. Ab ise guru bhakti kahe, shraddha kahe, kritagyata kahe ya pyaar kahe. You can label it whatever you want.”

