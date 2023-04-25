Arijit Singh is one of the top Indian singers who has been ruling the charts for more than 5 years but just like every top artist he too started with his own struggles in the industry. Arijit before making it big in Bollywood as a playback singer started his journey with a reality show called Fame Gurukul aired on Sony TV way back in 2005.

On the occasion of his 36th birthday, we take you back to the time when Arijit Singh sobbed in front of Fame Gurukul’s Head Mistress Ila Arun after the latter scolded her for breaking her trust. Read on for more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A video shared on Reddit shows a young Arijit Singh pleading guilty and apologising to the iconic singer Ila Arun. The latter in the old clip can be seen warning Arijit that he has lost his place as one of her favourite students. The situation then leaves both Ila and Arijit in tears. In a later part of the clip, Arijit- then an aspiring singer can be seen shedding tears while sitting alone. For the unversed, Arijit was only 18 when he joined Fame Gurukul as a contestant. The show was eventually won by Qazi Touqeer and Ruprekha Banerjee. Arjiit finished sixth due to low audience votes. His last performance on the show was on Sukhwinder Singh’s hit single Lagan Lagi.

Take a look:

A few social media users commented on the Reddit video. One of the users commented, “Aw him crying is so sad. Bless him.” Talking about Arijit Singh, another shared, “I think he ditched his friend (Shamit) on the show , the channel probably told him to do so for a ‘shocking twist’.”

The next one stated, “His voice is so melodious even while speaking.” The next one mentioned, “Ladki ka chakkar .He ditched shamit for koel Singh (his 1st wife).” To this one replied, “Yes. It was for a girl. They all broke down and cried in that episode.”

Speaking on why participated in Fame Gurukul, Arijit Singh earlier told a publication, “It was to check where I stood. Unless you compete, you won’t know” adding that Shankar Mahadevan as one of the jury members was another reason he joined the show. During the show, while Arijit Singh was praised for his singing skills, he did have a few issues backstage with other Fame Gurukul contestants.

Arijit Singh debuted in Bollywood with Phir Mohabbat from Murder 2, a song which was composed by Mithoon. He shot to fame in 2013 with Aashiqui 2 songs.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Awara Paagal Deewana 2: Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi To Unite With Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal To Create The Biggest Multi-Starrer Comedy Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News