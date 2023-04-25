Akshay Kumar is on fire and will be seen in several films, including the third instalment of Hera Pheri – titled Hera Pheri 4, Welcome 3 and Awara Paagal Deewana 2. If you were a fan of the last of the three mentioned films – we have an update for you. As per recent reports, Munnabhai duo Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi have joined the cast of the film.

The 2002 action comedy – directed by Vikram Bhatt, featured Suniel Shetty as Yeda Anna, Kumar as Guru Gulab Khatri, Aftab Shivdasani as Dr Anmol Acharya and Paresh Rawal as his stay-at-home father-in-law. It also starred Johnny Lever, Aarti Chabria, Preeti Jhangiani, Amrita Arora, Rahul Dev, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Om Puri & Asrani in cameo roles. Want to know about the film’s casting for APD 2? Well, scroll down cause we have the deets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to a recent Pinkvilla report, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi will be seen playing a key role in Awara Paagal Deewana 2. A source close to the development told the portal, “The idea is to make a proper multi-starrer action comedy. Awara Pagal Deewana 2 will be the biggest film of the lot in terms of scale and budget with a big star-cast. The actors for Awara Pagal Deewana 2 include Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi among others. A couple of more names will come on board in the next 2 months.”

Revealing further details of Awara Paagal Deewana 2, the insider revealed that the multi-starrer is presently in the pre-production stage with director Ahmed Khan and producer Firoz Nadiadwala actively working on the script and getting the other technical crew sorted. They stated, “It’s work in progress to get action directors on board. The two are also in the process of locking the shoot locations. Once all the aspects of making the film are on paper, Firoz will sit down with his actors to get their dates, probably by year end/early next year.”

As of now, details regarding when Awara Paagal Deewana 2 is going on floors are yet unknown.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Was Asked To Choose ‘The Khan Of All Seasons’ Among Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & More, She Said: “…My Name Is Not Khan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News