Suniel Shetty is one of the well-known actors in the film industry. In a career spanning almost 30 years, he has acted in over 100 films. Now the veteran actor has opened up about another celebrated veteran actor Govinda & claimed that he is upset with him. Scroll down to know more.

For the unversed, Shetty and Govinda have worked together in the film Loot, released in 2011. The two also collaborated on a 2006 film that Shetty produced the film. The veteran actor now heaps praises Chi-Chi bhaiyya in a recent interview.

During a conversation with ETimes, Suniel Shetty opened up about his colleague Govinda, “One of the finest performers that we will ever see. He takes a step, and he makes your heart warm. He was born to impress. He was born to be idolised. He is God when it comes to acting. He gives you a complex when he stands with you or performs in front of you. And, he is a very nice and humble human being.”

However, the veteran actor is upset with Govinda. He said, “I am upset with him because he is not working enough. He’s not working every day. He needs to get back. We are missing Chi-Chi bhaiyya in a massive way.”

Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty is receiving widespread appreciation for his performance in his recent release Hunter: Tootega Nahi, Todega. In the web series, he plays the role of ACP Officer Vikram Chauhan, who struggles to strike a balance between past and future while trying to solve a missing woman’s case. Besides Suniel, ‘Hunter’ has Jackie Shroff, Esha Deol, Rahul Dev and Barkha Bisht in essential roles.

