Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a massive fan following worldwide, and there’s no denying that. He might have taken a break and was away from the big screen for a few years, but he continued to make headlines and stay relevant. The superstar, ruling the industry for the past three decades, has given us some all-time blockbusters and epic movies, including Swades. The film, released in 2004, was helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker.

Co-starring Gayatri Joshi, Makrand Deshpande and others, the film is based on SRK, who’s a successful NRI working in NASA in the US, who decides to return to India and help his village get electricity. Now after being bestowed with several awards, the film has now been made to the ‘What To Watch Amongst Asian Films’ list’. Yes, you heard that right!

A while back, US’ public figure and author Curtis S Chin, took to Twitter to share Shah Rukh Khan’s photo as Mohan Bhargav. He wrote in the Tweet, “Swades (2004) Indian title: #Swades: We, the People Director: Ashutosh Gowariker Starring: Shah Rukh Khan @iamsrk, Gayatri Joshi, Kishori Ballal, #WhatToWatch #AsianFilm #AsianCinema #CurtisChinFilmFest #SRKians #SRK.”

Reacting to the same, a user wrote, “The credit of this movie goes to Ashutosh Gowariker, the way he directed and ensured that SRK didn’t overact and was subdued. Latter did a good job though. Javed Akhtar with the lyrics and Rahman with the music pulled this off. “Pal Pal Hai Bhaari” is simply out of the world.”

While another said, “The best movie i ever watched.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s performance as Mohan Bhargav in Swades is still considered the best.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and Atlee’s Jawan in the pipeline. He’s currently riding high on the success of his last film Pathaan, helmed by Siddharth Anand.

