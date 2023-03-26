Salman Khan needs no introduction. The actor – who was last seen in Pathaan and is currently busy filming his next Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and Tiger 3- rarely likes talking about his personal life despite always being in the headlines. But several years ago, while on Karan Johar’s talk show, Khan made some spicy revelation that will either raise your eyebrows or make your jaws drop.

During an appearance on Koffee With Karan nearly 8 years ago, KJo quizzed Salman about being drunk on film sets. Khan denied such claims but then recalled an instance when he was intoxicated on sets. Scroll below to know all about it.

During the ‘Rapid Fire’ segment, Karan Johar asked Salman Khan, “True or false, I’ve never shown up drunk on sets.” Khan – immediately, but while deeply concentrating, replied, “False.” While Karan then began the next question, “There are bigger stars…,” Salman interrupted and recalled the time he got drunk on sets for the sake of a scene.

Salman Khan can be heard telling Karan Johar, “No, no, no. False. We had to pack up because I got drunk.” He continued, “I was shooting for ‘Chal Mere Bhai’ drunken song – could not get it. So I drank and I drank on (an) empty stomach. So two drinks (mein) I was like gone. So I couldn’t get the lip-sync right.”

During the same chat, he also shared his thoughts about the reviews his films receive. Reacting to KJo saying, “I highly value the reviews of my movies,” the Tiger 3 actor replied, “No, no.” He further added, “I mean, do they actually value their own reviews?” On Karan saying, “That we will have to ask them,” Salman replied, “You ask them, ask them.”

Check out Salman Khan making these confessions here:

