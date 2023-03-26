Bajrangi Bhaijaan is still one of the most heartwarming movies in Bollywood that featured Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as the lead pair and showed beautiful chemistry. However, can you imagine a sequel of the movie is already on the talks, but Kareena is not on the list? Well, that is what the reports are buzzing about. However, we have found out who might actually replace the actress, and to know that, you have to keep on reading.

Kareena and Salman Khan have given back-to-back hit movies, and now to think she is not a part of Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 makes the whole fandom a little disappointed. However, amidst the song releases of Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, the audience has been liking Salman and Pooja Hege’s jodi quite a lot.

So, now, rumour mills are churning that Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 will also feature Pooja Hegde in place of Kareena Kapoor Khan opposite Salman Khan. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a close source has mentioned, “Salman has roped in Pooja Hegde to replace Kareena Kapoor in ‘Pavan Putra Bhaijaan’. However, it remains to be seen if Pooja will play a new character or step into Bebo’s shoes”.’

The director of the film Vijayendra Prasad has also confirmed that Bajrangi Bhaijaan is already in talks as Salman Khan has liked the narrative of the sequel and that it’s happening. He said, “I have narrated the story outline to Bhai (Salman Khan), and he has loved it. Now the ball is in his court to decide on timelines.” However, replacing Kareena Kapoor Khan with Pooja Hegde is a little surprising for everyone.

However, there were some speculations about Pooja Hegde and Salman Khan allegedly being in a romantic relationship. But however, the actress decided not to engage with these baseless rumours and wanted to keep her friendship with the Bhai of Bollywood for a longer time.

What are your thoughts about this? Will Pooja Hegde be able to fill Kareena Kapoor Khan’s void in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2? Let us know in the comments below!

