Pooja Hegde is all set for her big Holiday release, Cirkus, opposite Ranveer Singh, which Rohit Shetty has directed. Pooja has also been roped in for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which will also mark the debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Shooting for the movie has already started, and in the midst of all that, a rumour has taken the internet by storm.

Salman and Pooja will be sharing the screen for the first time, Pooja is yet to make a mark in the Hindi film industry but she has made a place for herself down South and does some pretty interesting work there. No matter to which industry an actor belongs, if you are famous, you are bound to get into controversies!

Pooja Hedge, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming release, has become the centre of a juicy rumour involving with none other than the Bhaijaan of Bollywood, Salman Khan. A self-claimed film critic called Umair Sandhu took to his Twitter account to post this boisterous rumour that Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde is the new couple in tinsel town; here is what he wrote on his handle, BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources.

BREAKING NEWS : New Couple in Town !!! Mega Star #SalmanKhan fell in love with #PoojaHegde !! His production house also signed her for next 2 films !! They are spending time together now a days !! Confirmed by Salman Khan close sources. pic.twitter.com/2lkNIXH3IE — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) December 7, 2022

For starters he is very guy who tweeted about Prabhas and Kriti Sanon earlier, although netizens have not believed in this rumour but that didn’t stop them from pouring in their funny comments!Some of the fans questioned his source as one said, “Who is that close source who give you information about Bhai ??”

Some threw in a sarcastic comment like, “2 movie contract ..isn’t it obvious they will spend time.” Some even criticised the actor, pin-pointing the age gap between them, “Pooja is Salman’s daughters age if not younger. How disgusting this Bollywood is and then they claim love is blind. Pooja is surely getting a huge inheritance if this goes through.” But the cherry on the top was when one user dragged Salman’s bodyguard into it, saying, “Shera se break up up gaya?”

Meanwhile Trivikram laughing from corner pic.twitter.com/QSj9I9lQXM — I am fearless. will carry the legacy forward (@Sreekirch65) December 7, 2022

The reason or the film that might have sparked the rumour that is the film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is being directed by Farhad Samji and will feature some new faces like Palak Tiwari, daughter television actress Shweta Tiwari and it will release sometime in the later half of 2023.

