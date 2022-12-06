Salman Khan starrer No Entry was a huge success at the box office, and there was a buzz going around about its sequel, which has been provisionally titled ‘No Entry Mein Entry’. Earlier, there was a rumour that the sequel would be happening without its leading actor, and some light has been shed on that matter recently.

Anees Bazmee came back with a bang after his directorial Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 became one of the biggest successes of this year after a long dry spell at the box office. He took the opportunity to announce his plans for the much-awaited sequel ‘No Entry 2.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

The director is ready with a script but there were problems along the way that kept the film shelved for a long time and yet again it has been on a back burner. Previously it was reported that Salman Khan has demanded the rights of the film including the negative and intellectual property rights, and that he will be handling the entire production of the film. At one point in time it was also there were even rumours of Salman not being a part of the sequel. Now according to Pinkvilla, new developments about the film have come into the limelight.

In reference to the film a source has revealed that, “No Entry Mein Entry script is ready, and the actors, producer Boney Kapoor and director Anees Bazmee too are excited about the project. However, they have a few challenges to iron out before they take the film on the floors. The earlier plan was to start shooting from January 2023, but for now it’s been put on the backburner. Salman is already in conversation with a few other directors to lock his next project, while Anees Bazmee too has moved on to another story. Though they do intend to come back to it in the future.”

Director Anees Bazmee in previous reports informed that the film No Entry Mein Entry will feature as many as ten actresses and not only that, but it will also have Salman Khan in a double role. The 2005 comedy starred Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan, Anil Kapoor, Lara Dutt, Celina Jaitley, Boman Irani, Bipasha Basu, and Esha Deol in key roles and as per reports, the director wished to bring back the entire cast together. But it seems that they might have to go ahead without the big gun, Salman Khan since he is busy with other projects.

Must Read: Salman Khan’s Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali Accuses Him Of Cigarette Burns & An*l Abuse For Years: “Women You Abused Will Come Out One Day… Just Like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News