Salman Khan is one of the most loved and most followed superstars of Hindi cinema. His fandom is spread across the globe so much so that everywhere he travels he’s often surrounded by a sea of fans. The actor is currently hosting India’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 16 on the weekends where doesn’t mince his words while reprimanding the contestants for their wrongdoings.

Recently, the Dabangg Khan was snapped at the press conference of IIFA 2023 video of which has been doing the rounds of social media for different reasons. Scroll down for details.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For his dashing appearance at the event, Salman Khan looked dapper in a striped grey suit which he paired with a black shirt. But what caught everyone’s attention was the accessory he had opted for. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor was snapped wearing a ring on the middle finger, which is apparently ‘lucky for him’. Salman wore a black metal ring on the middle finger of his right hand.

Soon after the video from the event surfaced on the web, netizens started a meme fest and posted hilarious comments. A netizen dragged Vicky Kaushal and said “Vicky be like mera to Aisa dhak dhak ho raha hai kahin Ring ka kuch asar huaa aur wo Chali gyi to.” Another user said, “Ye lucky ring nahi h ladkiyo ke lie jab tak ye ring rhega Salman bhai ka sadi nahi hoga likhwa lo.

A third user commented, “Yahi ring sabko mili hai family mai arbaaz nai bhi pheni hui hai ring same or same finger mai,” while fourth added “Lucky to ring h Jo salman Khan ke hath me h.” Watch the video below and spot the ring:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Meanwhile on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Tiger 3 and also has a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan-led Pathaan. That apart he also has Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the pipeline which also stars Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde and others in key roles.

Must Read: When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Accidentally Flashed Her B**bs Underneath A Blouse Facing A Malfunction But Handled It Like A Pro!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News