Director-actor Sajid Khan is one of the popular names in the Hindi film industry. He is also the brother of choreographer turned director Farah Khan. Sajid started his career with television. He did a show on Doordarshan called Main Bhi Detective. In 1996, he also hosted a musical countdown show known as Ikke Pe Ikka, which was featured in the Limca Book of Records as well. He came to the world of acting with Anil Kapoor’s “Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kate.” Finally, he turned into a director with the film Darna Zaroori hai, which came out in 2006.

He is best known for his film Heyy Babyy and the Housefull franchise. But unfortunately, things went down south for the actor-turned-director in 2018. The MeToo movement began in India in late 2018 and is still continuing since the onset of the movement, many Indian celebrities got caught up in it, and Sajid was one of them. He was accused of s*xual harassment by many actresses and models. There were around nine complaints against him. Several models and actresses came out and spoke about being ‘mistreated’ by the Housefull director. Some of the actors were Sherlyn Chopra, Mandana Karimi, Rachel White, and Saloni Chopra. There were allegations of him passing lewd comments and asking lascivious questions. There were accusations of him flashing private parts at them and watching porn in front of them, also.

After the models and actresses brought in the allegations against Sajid Khan, he was removed from the Housefull franchise also. There were rumours of his relationship with Sri Lankan actress-model Jaqueline Fernandes while doing the second instalment of Housefull. Recently, an old video surfaced on Reddit, posted by Bollywood Gossip Hub, where the director has appeared on the Karan Johar talk show Koffee With Karan. In the rapid-fire round where Karan asks the question, what will he find if he hacked Farah Khan’s computer? And in answer, Sajid says, ‘lots and lots of shemales’. Even the host didn’t know what to make of that answer. Karan continued the same question, what he will find in Salman Khan’s computer, and he replied, ‘lots and lots of females’. Check out the video below!

Also, he thinks that global beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has a plastic smile and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is an overrated director! People across the globe go crazy over this blue-eyed beauty, and she is one of those celebs who has been representing Indian cinema on global platforms for a long time.

Besides Farah Khan, he is also the cousin of Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar. He has been away from the industry after his name came under the limelight in the #MeToo controversy. After a long time, he has now appeared as a participant in the television reality show Bigg Boss 16. People have been calling out the channel for bringing Sajid to the show. Stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates.

